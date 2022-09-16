More of the Same:

I gotta say, there have been no complaints in the weather department as of late. This week has featured plenty of late-summer sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity levels, bringing plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

We can expect more of the same before a pattern change arrives ahead of the seasonal transition. In a similar fashion to Thursday, the potential for fog will be present during the AM commute. However, with a few more clouds overhead, it shouldn’t be able to thicken up as quick as it did yesterday.

Any fog that develops this morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky. Expect dry conditions to persist for the rest of the daylight hours, with high temperatures peaking in the low 80s. With a little energy swinging into the upper-levels of the atmosphere early tonight, a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible.

However, this very slim chance should not interfere with any of the high school football games that are scheduled for this evening. Quiet conditions look to linger into the early stages of Saturday, with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Weekend Storm Chances:

While Saturday features the “lesser” storm chance of the two weekend days, forecast models do bring in the potential for a few very isolated showers or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Despite the additional cloud cover, there will be at least some sunshine mixing in, and that should be enough to help temperatures climb back into the lower to possibly mid 80s. As a cold front descends upon northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, the chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms quickly rises into Saturday night.

Thunderstorms will be likely into Sunday morning, with another round of storms possible during the evening hours. As mentioned in a previous post, some of these storms could turn severe. Of course, that risk will solely depend on the amount of sun we end up with during the afternoon.

As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, and Lee Counties under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5), with the rest of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). Severe-wise, damaging straight-line winds will be the biggest concern. And since there will be a good amount of moisture in place, heavy rainfall may also be a concern. Temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s over the weekend, warming into the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.