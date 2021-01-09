More of the Same for Sunday, Big Changes Late Next Week

A stagnant air mass has allowed very low-hanging clouds to be stubborn during the first work week 2021. The average cloud cover for all 5 days came to be a whopping 100%. If you were up early enough Saturday morning, you may have been able to see a few peeks of sunshine, reminding us that the sun actually exists. However, cloud cover was quick to thicken by mid-day, leading to a cloudy end to our Saturday. The later half of the weekend does feature generally cloudy skies, but just like today, a break or two cannot be ruled out.

Despite otherwise cloudy skies, another dry day is ahead. This is thanks to winds turning more north-northwesterly, effectively shutting off the connection to lake-effect flurries. However, temperatures will end up slightly cooler than Friday and Saturday. An upper-level trough sliding down from the Western Great Lakes will help bring in some cooler air just above the surface. That will lead to a slight drop in high temperatures from the low 30s today to the upper 20s Sunday afternoon. Hi-res models do indicate a tiny bit of clearing overnight into Monday, which could lead to some patchy fog for the beginning of the new work week. Otherwise, more of the same with mostly cloudy skies with near seasonable highs.

Model guidance indicate that big changes are heading our way as we inch closer to next weekend. A big dip in the jet stream will help transport another cold arctic air mass into the Stateline by Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures ahead of this incoming air mass will climb back into the low 30s Wednesday, with upper 30s likely on Thursday. Normally at this point in January, average highs are in the upper 20s. In fact, the time period between January 6th and January 22nd is when we see our lowest average high of the year. Upper 30s for January sounds nice huh? Well, I wouldn’t get too used to those kind of temperatures sticking around. A strong cold front is set to move in by late in the week, bringing a drop in temperatures for next weekend. Not only that, it could bring some spotty rain or snow showers by the latter half of the work week.