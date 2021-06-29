More of the Same on Tap for Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch Continues

Flash Flood Watch:

With more of the same rainy weather on tap for Tuesday, the National Weather Service has placed a majority of northern Illinois under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM this evening. When it comes to flash flood alerts or any other weather alerts, it’s important to remember that a watch means the conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. When a flash flood warning is issued, it means that flooding is happening at the current moment.

More of the Same:

If you put the rain gear away when you got home yesterday, I would quickly bring it back out for when you head the door out this morning. The moisture-rich atmosphere that was in place yesterday is expected to remain in place today, meaning that any shower or storm that develops or tracks into the Stateline will have the potential to produce heavy downpours. As we’ve stated in previous posts, the current state of the ground won’t be able to handle the amount of rainfall that falls underneath these heavier downpours, resulting in the heightened threat for flash flooding.

Severe chances remain low, but gusty winds could accompany the strongest thunderstorms. For that, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the Great lakes, including the eastern half of the viewing area, under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. The severe threat should wind down shortly after sunset as the atmosphere stabilizes into the night. The frontal boundary that slide to our north overnight is expected to sink southeastward as a cold front, sliding through by tomorrow morning. This will continue the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the middle of the work week, with a much drier and more comfortable settling in for the 4th of July weekend.