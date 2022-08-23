Rainfall Comparison:

As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.

In fact, the airports total of 9.19″ now ranks as the second highest 24-hour precipitation event since September 4-5th, 1932, when 9.57″ of rain fell during that 24 hour period. This of course not only led to significant flooding across the Dallas metro area, but also in other cities and towns throughout northern/northeastern Texas.

More of the Same:

Locally, high pressure remains in control. Meaning, you can take the weather we had yesterday and insert it into today’s forecast. If you plan to travel during the morning commute, be on the lookout for patchy fog. Some good news, the low-levels of our atmosphere doesn’t have as much moisture present as it did during the early stage of Monday.

So, the fog this morning shouldn’t be as dense and as widespread. Once the fog lets up, this morning’s sun-filled sky is expected to give way to a few fair-weather cumulus clouds by this afternoon. With a light northwest wind in place for much of the day, temperatures and humidity remain comfortable. Both however do creep up a bit for Wednesday as winds will be more out of the south.

Late-Week Pattern Change:

Guidance does then show a weak cold front sliding in from the north and west Wednesday night into the early stages of Thursday. Ahead of it does look to be the potential for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Thankfully, the severe threat looks very low at this point in time. Highs look to drop a smidge before climbing over the weekend.

Along with the climb in temperatures does come a surge of moisture, especially once winds change to the southwest following Sunday’s warm front. This will once again bring the potential for a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, one that looks to last into early next week.

Similar to Thursday’s chances, the severe threat is low. But we’ll have to see how forecast models trend with this weekend’s forecast as we’re still a couple of day out. But it will definitely be something to keep an eye on if you have any late-summer plans this weekend. Temperature-wise, it does look like Sunday will have the best potential of approaching the 90-degree mark. This heat may carry on into Monday. However, models this morning we’re still unsure of the timing of the cold front.