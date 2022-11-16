Much of the areas is now falling between 2-3” of snow cover. Some has melted away with the warming temperatures through the day, but many areas were only in the lower to mid 30s. Southern Wisconsin, Stephenson, much of Winnebago, Boone, western McHenry County, Eastern Carroll County, and much of Ogle Counties are within that 2-3” range. The rest of the Stateline is between 1-2” of snowfall.

The light snow showers that will persist through the remainder of the afternoon and evening will continue to reduce visibility. Much of the area is at eight miles of visibility or under.

Wednesday afternoon highs made it into the lower to mid 30s across the Stateline. Wind chills were in place Tuesday afternoon, so the air temperature felt a few degrees cooler with the chill factored in.

Wednesday night light snow showers continue with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 20s. Overnight Wednesday, winds will be out of the westerly direction between 5-10 mph. Thursday, a chance of snow remains in the forecast. Temperatures will only be close to the 30-degree mark, some areas will only make it into the upper 20s. Winds will be a factor Thursday afternoon gusting between 25-30 mph in most areas.

Temperatures Friday will only be in the lower to mid 20s, that is well below average. Temperature will warm slightly over the weekend but we will eventually get back to warmer temperatures in the upper 30s/lower 40s by Tuesday next week.