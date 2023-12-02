Temperatures are in the lower 30s for the most part above freezing level but with wind speeds upwards of 5-10 mph there is a bit of a wind chill Saturday morning making it feel a few degrees colder. There is a light snow/rain mix but this will not amount to anything. Overnight tonight that could be a different story.

The highest totals overnight Saturday into Sunday look to be up near the state line and to Rockford’s northwest. Rockford and areas to the south/southeast such as Sterling, Rochelle and DeKalb will likely see 0.1″ up to an inch whereas areas to the northwest like Freeport, Monroe, and Galena could see 1.0-2.0″.

December 1st kicked off the start of meteorological winter which consists of December, January, and February. This is the first weekend of meteorological winter and temperatures will be near normal with some light snow in the forecast. On average we see 28.8″ during meteorological winter.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s/near the 40 degrees mark the next several days. We should make it to the 40-degree mark in Rockford Saturday afternoon, some locations will hold in the upper 30s, a few locations likely going to reach 41 degrees. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s, near freezing level and very similar to this morning. For the second half of the weekend, we will be in the upper 30s. As we near Thursday and Friday the end of next week, temperatures could warm into the mid to upper 40s.