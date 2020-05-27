More Rain Chances Today & Tomorrow, Drier Towards the Weekend

Yesterday marked the 4th straight day that the Rockford International Airport observed a high over 80°. Rockford’s official high was a scorching 87°, which now stands as the warmest day of 2020 so far. Similar to Tuesday, a quiet start to the day will lead to a summer-like afternoon with a chance for scattered activity.

As the Stateline woke up this morning, skies remained partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures once again started out comfortably in the upper 60s to low 70s. This morning’s cloud cover should dissipate some as the morning progresses, leaving behind a mix of sunshine and a few cumulus clouds. As these cumulus clouds become establish and grown in size, this will lead to another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorm chances beginning after 3PM. Unlike the thunderstorms we encountered yesterday, severe weather is not expected later today. Our atmosphere is going to soak up a decent amount of moisture as we head into the afternoon. However, the two components that are lacking is wind shear, or change in wind with height, and available instability.

Any thunderstorm later today will only be capable of producing lightning of course, but also heavy downpours and gusty winds. Due to the abundance of atmospheric moisture, any thunderstorm that does develop could drop a quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall. We’ve been very fortunate that rain chances over the past week or so have been hit or miss scenarios, allowing river flooding or just flooding in general to slowly improve. Overall, this round of rain will begin to wind down by midnight tonight, leaving the Stateline under a mostly cloudy sky into Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast comes with another chance for the Stateline to see some rain. However this time, it could come at heavier doses. A cold front that is currently draped across portions of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will slide into the region by the afternoon tomorrow. Ahead of of this frontal boundary will be a round of showers and thunderstorms that looks to get start by the mid-day hours. Heavy rain is definitely a possibility throughout the afternoon and evening hours, especially if a thunderstorm slowly roams over your area. Once again, severe weather is not expected. Before the cold front passes through Thursday night, highs for Thursday will end up slightly cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Thankfully, Thursday will be the last time that we mention a chance for rain until the beginning of next week. Behind this cold front, a cooler and very dry air mass filters into the Midwest and the Great Lakes Region. Clouds will quickly give way to plenty of sunshine for the end of the work week, with highs dropping into the low 70s. What’s also going to be noticeable Friday and this weekend will be how muggy the air feels. Dew points after the frontal passage will take a blow, dropping from the upper 60s Thursday, down to the low 50s for Saturday, and into Monday. This will make for a beautiful, sunny, and less humid weekend for the Stateline.