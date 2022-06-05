For the first half of the weekend, temperatures were much cooler. We had a bit of a temperatures gradient in the Stateline yesterday. Temperatures in Rockford made it into the upper 60s. However, in Galena, and areas northwest of here they were only in the lower 60s, while areas southwest of here made it into the lower to even mid 70s!

Early Sunday morning, temperatures are warmer than Saturday. There is a little bit of a change in the temperatures department for the second half of the weekend. Sunday temperatures will rise near the 80 degree mark, this will depend on how fast the stationary front sitting south of the Stateline inches towards us. With some breaks in the clouds and as that moves closer to us, temperatures will warm. We could see a decent temperature gradient again Sunday like what we had out there Saturday.

The Chicago Rockford International Airport checked in with just a trace, 0.03”, of rain on Saturday. More rain is in the forecast Sunday, but similar to yesterday, not a washout by any means. Most rain has tapered off Sunday morning and that will be the case until later this evening for most. Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning and afternoon, the rain becomes more widespread. We may hear isolated thunder at that point, although nothing should be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas just west of the Stateline under a marginal (low level, 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms Sunday.

Winds are gusting up to about 10-15mph Sunday morning. Sustained winds will stay between 5-15mph Sunday with gusts reaching up to 20-25mph later in the day and overnight Sunday.

After Sunday, daytime highs will be near normal/slightly below normal for the work week, only in the lower to mid 70s most days. As we head into the weekend, not many changes can be anticipated.