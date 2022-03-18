We have been dealing with steady rain showers throughout the day today, with some pockets of rain showers being a little heavier than others. Tonight, those rain showers will continue, but not as heavy as they were during the afternoon. Winds will continue to be strong out of the Northeast.

As temperatures cool a bit more, we might see some wintry mix across Southern Wisconsin after midnight and overnight, but most of any potential mix will likely stay to the North of the viewing area.

Tomorrow, temperatures remain cold and winds remain breezy, but shift to out of the Northwest. We will continue to have the chance for wintry mix early.

As we get later into the afternoon and evening, precipitation will move out and skies will slowly clear. We actually will have a relatively clear evening compared to all the clouds we have had the last few days.

After the system moves out, we look to have a short period of warmer and drier conditions into Sunday and Monday. The jet stream is becoming more meridional (or wavy) through this week. so we will have some quick changes between types of weather. The ridge (bump up) developing in between a few troughs (dip down). That ridge will lead to a short term warm up with temperatures back in the 60s for Sunday and Monday. But the trough moving through will bring another system, very similar to the one currently impacting us.

That next system works its way in for Monday night through Thursday morning, brining more pockets of heavy rainfall in between periods of steady rain. Again, most of the mixed precipitation looks to stay North as of now, but this could easily change in the next few days. Stay tuned to the forecast!

The 7-Day forecast shows the quick changes between periods of weather, and then we remain cooler after the second system is moved out.

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 6PM newscast.