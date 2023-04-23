Temperatures and precipitation Sunday will be very similar to yesterday. We’re in the lower to mid 30s across the Stateline now, but we will warm into the 40s today. Scattered snow and rain showers mixed with potentially a few areas of graupel again are in the forecast Sunday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures in Rockford will make it into the mid 40s today under cloudy skies. Winds will gust up to 20-25 mph. Sunday night temperatures will drop to the 30-degree mark as clouds clear out and winds die down to around 5-10 mph. There will be widespread frost tonight.

There will be a Freeze Warning in place for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Carroll and Whiteside Counties from 12am-8am Monday morning. Bring potted plants indoors if you can and cover up gardens or plants outdoors. Temperatures down to the 30-degree mark is sensitive to vegetation and can kill it.

Those that enjoy warmer weather will not be in luck the next several days as April looks to end cool and that will likely carry into May as well. Temperatures will be back to the lower 50s to start the work week off. We’ll be in the mid 50s Wednesday with some sunshine returning. The 60-degree mark and even the lower 60s we could potentially reach Friday is still a few degrees below normal.