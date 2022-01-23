More snow, bitter cold on the way

Many of us across the Stateline woke up to a few inches of snow on the ground, and many of us will wake up tomorrow with a similar situation, as more snow is expected overnight tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Eastern half of our viewing area from 3AM tonight until 12PM tomorrow.

This system is very similar to the one from last night, but the timing is shifted back a few hours. Unlike last night, some of this snow will fall during the morning commute tomorrow. So even though the snow totals might be on the lower side, tomorrow’s commute will be more impacted than this morning’s was. Below is a look of snow coverage through Futurecast, as we see heavier snow showers from 12AM through around 8AM. Roads will be covered in snow for the morning commute.

Timing it out, I think that the majority of the snow will fall between 2AM and 8AM, which will definitely give us some snow covered roads, especially on untreated surfaces. We could see snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour, which would limit visibility and provide slick road conditions.

Snow doesn’t really slow until the late morning and early afternoon, but we still could see blowing and drifting snow through the afternoon. Travel could be hazardous all morning and into the afternoon as we will still be dealing with blowing and drifting snow.

Overall, snow totals will be just a touch lower than the snow from last night. But overall, we still could see close to two inches of snow widespread for the area. This is one particular model of snow, so do take this with a grain of salt, but this is a general idea of how much snow we could see.

Looking beyond the short term snowfall, temperatures CRASH into single digit highs and below zero lows Tuesday and Wednesday. Brutally cold temperatures return, but luckily only for a few days. It is very possible the NWS will issue a Wind Chill Advisory for the overnight of Tuesday into Wednesday, with our temperatures forecasted to be the coldest we have seen all year.

After the extreme cold, temperatures look a lot better for the second half of the 7-day forecast, with highs in the 20s and lows near or just below average. There is another slight chance for snowfall late Thursday night.

To watch the full forecast from the 9PM newscast, click the video below: