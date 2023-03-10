Snow lovers woke up to a landscape of their dreams this morning as many across the Stateline saw their biggest snow of the year between last night and this morning. Many saw anywhere from 5″-8″ of snow, with a few spots seeing more than 9″ of snow.

The significance of this snow being this late in the year cannot be overlooked either. The last time that Rockford received a snow of more than 6″ after March 9th was back in 1993. March typically averages about 5″ of snow in Rockford, so we are already above that mark, only 10 days in!

We were able to see some melting take place earlier this afternoon as temperatures warmed back above freezing, but we are returning to the 20s for the low tonight, allowing for some slick spots to develop, especially in areas that did not get cleared earlier today.

Tomorrow, we are back above freezing for the high as we stay dry for the afternoon, but snow chances begin to work in late tomorrow.

Many in the Stateline will stay dry for most of the afternoon Saturday, but by 8PM widespread snow will continue to spread into the area. Widespread snow continues through most of the night, with scattered snow showers lasting through much of the day Sunday.

Total snowfall amounts do look to be mainly around 1″-2″ of additional snow, with a few isolated higher amounts. This will be enough to cover roads and sidewalks again, but road conditions should remain better than they were Thursday night.

Chances to melt all this snow away do not look to be too great in the short-term, as our high temperatures for most of the week ahead look to be back below normal through Tuesday. We have the chance for snow into the weekend, but we are cool and dry for most of the week ahead. By Thursday, our next system rolls in which could bring rain and then a wintry mix. This will be one to watch through next week.