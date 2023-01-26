We have picked up another 3.1″ of snow between yesterday and today, and we remained cloudy for most of the day until some clearing finally started showing up just after 5PM. That clearing is helping to drop temperatures very quickly into the night.

Temperatures had already fallen to 11° in Rockford as of 10PM, with a few other spots in the Stateline seeing temperatures in the single digits. The good news is we don’t fall too much further tonight, but some spots could dip a few degrees cooler before clouds return to the area.

Tomorrow, we are back in the 30s for the afternoon high, with stronger south winds before another cold front brings us back to west winds for the afternoon. We will have to watch for some blowing and drifting of the snow we already have and any new snow we get.

We warm a bit with clouds and snow returning by early morning tomorrow. Light snow showers stick around through the middle of the day before we dry out again for the afternoon. Total snow from this system will be close to 1″, but blowing and drifting will be a big concern with winds gusting close to 30 mph.

More snow chances return by saturday morning with another quick moving system. This system will be a much colder system than the last few, so this snow will be much lighter and powdery in nature. The other key with that also means we don’t need as much moisture to give us higher snow totals. It is very possible this system will bring us our highest snow total of the season.

I do think there will be a narrow band of the heaviest snow from this system, and wherever that band sets up, we could see some pretty good snow totals of maybe more than a few inches. There will be a sharp gradient South of the Stateline, with some mixing taking place there.

After our few chances for snow, we will be seeing much colder temperatures for next week. Temperatures will fall back below normal for all of next week. This includes highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.

The colder air sticks around a bit longer, with the longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favoring below normal temperatures for the first week or so of February.

After our weekend snow chances, we return to the Arctic air for much of next week, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits or below zero!