More Sunshine Ahead:

Friday begins on a chilly note, with temperatures back in the low to mid 40s. Once the sun is up, we can expect a quick warm up into the afternoon, with highs peaking around 70s degrees.

Despite the fact that this area of high pressure has moved further to the east, we can still expect sunshine from beginning to end. Conditions remain quiet for both the drive home later and for all the high school football games that are scheduled this evening.

Tranquil Weekend:

As we discussed yesterday, a blocking pattern looks to set up in the upper-levels of the atmosphere over the upcoming weekend. This helps keep any opportunity for rain away, leaving us with more sunshine.

Highs will end up a few degrees warmer on Saturday before cooling back down into the 60s for Sunday. In other words, beautiful weather if you have plans to go out to the pumpkin patch, any of our local apple orchards, or to even decorating for Halloween! Have a great weekend folks!