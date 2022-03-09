More Sunshine Ahead:

Cloud cover kicks off our Wednesday thanks to a weak cold front sliding in from the northwest. Along with this morning’s cloud cover does come a very slim chance for a passing flurry or two. But it won’t be too long before we begin to see the sun emerge. In fact, the only difference between Tuesday’s weather and the forecast slated for today is that our surface winds will be out of the northwest.

This will not only keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, but it will also keep wind chill values in the 20s throughout the afternoon. With that being said, there will be plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors. You’ll just have to put on a few extra layers of clothing to fight off this afternoon’s chill.

Late-Week Snow Potential:

Clouds are expected to gather overnight Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Before we jump into the finer details, I’d like to say that forecast models really haven’t had a good grasp on this storm system in particular over the last 24 to 48 hours.

For the most part, it looks like we avoid snow chances as a whole during the first half of Thursday. Snow looks to arrive in a scattered fashion by mid to late afternoon, carrying on into the first half of Thursday night. With the fast-moving nature of this storm system, accumulations locally are trending to be minor. If you are working or planning to travel late Thursday, keep an eye out for a few slick spots. Following the departure of Thursday’s system, our weather turns more quiet for Friday.

Weekend Temperature Swing:

Winter’s “second curveball” this week comes in the form of a big-time cool-down as we head into the first half of the weekend. A short-lived blast of Arctic air will send temperatures tumbling into the single-digits by Saturday morning, with daily highs struggling to climb out of the 20s.

The keyword however is “short-lived”. As the trough that brings us this rush of Arctic air pushes east, the jet stream will retreat to the north by Sunday. This will allow warmer air to filter in from the southern plains and the deep south, bringing highs close to 50-degrees for both Sunday and next Monday!