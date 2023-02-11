Plenty of sunshine helped to warm us up into the mid-40s for many this afternoon. We were about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s high temperatures, and nearly 15 degrees above normal today. Clear skies remain the big picture out there this evening. Clear skies the rest of the night tonight allow temperatures to fall a bit quicker, but we are still warmer than where we were last night. Temperatures tonight only fall to the 20s, a bit warmer than the night before, thanks to warmer weather today, and southerly flow.

We have yet another sunny day tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid-40s, very similar to Saturday. Clouds begin to roll back in late Sunday night, but major precipitation chances hold off until Tuesday.

High pressure is keeping our skies clear and free of rain. A weak system will pass late Sunday night, bringing more clouds and a very small chance for rain late.

We have to watch a few weather systems coming for next week. Right now, both are pretty far away, so there is a degree of uncertainty with the systems.

The first one comes in Tuesday, bringing rain chances to the area through the afternoon and evening. We may not see much rain, but we could see around a half inch of total rainfall.

Our second weather system does look to bring a chance for some wintry mix to the area Thursday. This system is still a few days from impacting us, but this is one to watch for the potential for strong winds and heavy snow in some spots!

Warmer weather lasts with us a bit longer, and we are in the upper 40s a few days this week. Clouds and rain chances return by Tuesday, with a chance for wintry mix and snow toward the end of the week.