More Sunshine Today Ahead of Severe Potential That Arrive Thursday Night

Comfortable Once Again:

Here’s a glimpse at yesterday’s numbers. Meteorologically speaking, Tuesday was a B-E-A-U-T-IFUL late-spring day to head outdoors. Although it felt warm at times during the afternoon, the low humidity levels and the light northeasterly breeze brought a more comfortable feel to the air. Now, for those that didn’t get an opportunity to enjoy the lovely weather we had yesterday, I have good news for you. More of the same is in the forecast for today before temperatures spike, and thunderstorm chances return for the end of the work week.

Turning Up The Heat (Again):

Sunshine looks to dominate from sunrise to sunset, with afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid-80s. Thanks to light surface winds being out of the east-northeast, the humidity will remain at comfortable levels. So yes, the air-conditioning units can stay off today. But that won’t be the case come Thursday as winds turn to the south-southwest, bringing another round of heat and humidity back to the region. With thunderstorm chances holding off until early Thursday night, highs will jump from the mid 80s today to the low 90s Thursday afternoon. Shortly after sunset, we’ll be watching a complex of showers and thunderstorms which will begin to develop over northcentral Iowa, eventually merging into a line, and then tracking southeastward into our neck of the woods.

Thursday’s Severe Potential:

As moisture builds, and winds above the surface strengthen, these storms not only bring the potential for severe weather, but also the potential for flash flooding. Something that we have rarely talked about this year, especially with how dry of a year we’ve had. Just to be on the safe side, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The biggest question remains, how strong will the storms be as they slide over the Mississippi. If this cluster of storms do manage to sustain themselves, they will be capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Storm should move out of the area early Friday morning, giving way to a hot and steamy end to the work week.