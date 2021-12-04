Multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week

I hope you’re in the mood for winter, because it is here at least for the short term! Starting off with tomorrow, we will see freezing rain move into the Stateline by late morning, and will continue until the early part of the afternoon. Then we will transition to all rain through the evening. Temperatures will hover right around freezing for much of the early part of the day, so until temperatures warm more than a few degrees above freezing, roads could become slick and stay that way for much of the day. Use caution and slow down when driving tomorrow!

Freezing rain moves in by late morning

By afternoon, we will transition to all rain

Looking beyond tomorrow, Monday looks to be cold and very windy. Despite sunny skies, temperatures only might make it into the low 30s if we are lucky, and winds will be a blustery 15-20 mph out of the WNW, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph. This wind and the already cold temperatures will contribute to a day where wind chills won’t even make it out of the teens and could even reach below 0°. Monday is a day where you will definitely want to have on as many extra layers as you can.

Then looking to Tuesday, a complicated weather system rolls in, bringing the potential for some snowfall. Mathematical models that help weather forecasters have just finally started to clear up their discrepancies, and are showing a pattern not as likely to feature a lot of snowfall. There is still time for this pattern to shift, but as of now, I am skeptical of more than a dusting of snow on Tuesday. Here are a couple of the models showing the very disorganized system move through, mainly during the day Tuesday.

One particular model on the chances for snow showers Tuesday

Another model showing even less organization for the same system

Here is a graphic recapping what we can expect to start this week as far as weather impacts.

Weather impacts to start next week

Through the rest of the week, we will remain cooler than normal, and we will see chances for snow return again later in the week and into next weekend.