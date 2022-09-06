Morning Fog Potential:

Clearing skies, extremely light surface winds, and a pinch of low-level moisture will set the stage for a round of patchy fog this morning. If you are someone who is getting back into that daily morning routine, make sure to give yourself a few extra travel minutes just to be on the safe side. Remember, it’s important to travel at slower speeds, to have your low beam headlights on, and increase your following distance if you encounter fog. Once the sun rises above the horizon, the warming ground will help the fog lift.

Isolated Shower Tuesday:

With high pressure over the Great Lakes region, another mainly dry day lies ahead. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will peak in the upper 70s, close to 80-degrees.

Now, one or two of those clouds will have the capability of growing into an isolated late-day shower. This very low threat should come to an end by sunset. A few clouds look to stick around overnight, with temperatures falling back in the upper 50s by sunrise.

Tranquil Moving Forward:

Over the last few days, a ridge of high pressure has been stranded over the western U.S. This has kept most of the dangerously high heat over the west coast, resulting in multiple record highs. Towards Wednesday morning, guidance showed this ridge expanding a bit eastward, allowing some of that west coast heat to also spread eastward.

This will not only keep the weather dry into the second half of the work week, but it will also bring out highs back into the low 80s. Overnight lows however look to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s range. This gradually increase in temperatures is all ahead of our next storm system which looks to make it’s presence known over the upcoming weekend.

Weekend Storm System:

Forecast models over the past 24-48 hours have trended later with this weekend’s cold front, bringing it late Saturday evening. With it does come our next best opportunity for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, the threat for severe weather is low.

But make sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next few days as more details become apparent. The cooler round of air that settles in behind Saturday’s front will bring temperatures back into the 70s for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.