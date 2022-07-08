Morning Showers:

It’s been a very wet week for the Stateline as each of the last 4 days have come in with a measurable amount of rainfall. While this stretch does carry on into our Friday, the passage of a cold front this morning will mark the beginning of drier times.

If you plan to leave during the morning hours, make sure to grab your umbrella. Showers are expected to continue in a scattered fashion before tapering off late this morning into the early afternoon. I think at most we can expected up to a tenth to two tenths of an inch.

The dry air that filters in behind this morning’s front will allow cloud cover to gradually clear throughout the afternoon, with highs landing in the lower 80s. Dew points will also begin to steadily drop. Guidance keeps skies mostly clear overnight tonight, with lows dropping into the 60s.

Weekend-Cast:

No issues weather-wise for the upcoming weekend as an area of high pressure slides into the Great Lakes. Saturday is looking like a perfect 10 out of 10 on the Joey scale as the forecast calls for plenty of sun, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.

We’ll warm up just a tad on Sunday as winds look to tilt more to the south and southwest. That warmer wind, along with the continued sunshine will bring temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Although Sunday calls for warmer temps, humidity levels remain in check. We continue to warm into the start of next week ahead of our next cold front, with highs peaking near the 90-degree mark. Highs following that cold frontal passage fall back into the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.