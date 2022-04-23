We reached the 80s for our temperatures Saturday afternoon, as it was the first day since last October we were this warm! But, we have some more rain coming overnight tonight with a cold front passing. Temperatures only fall into the low 60s, which is normally where the afternoon highs are this time of year!

Some of the rain showers overnight into tomorrow morning could be a bit stronger at times, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Rain chances last from about Midnight tonight until about Noon tomorrow.

After the rain ends, we should see some afternoon sunshine, allowing temperatures to get back into the upper 60s for the afternoon high tomorrow. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the South.

After tomorrow, we are looking to hold onto the below normal temperatures, as we return to seeing highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We have a few chances for frost early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as overnight lows look to get down near the freezing mark. Rain chances return late next week.

