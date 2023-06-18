Father’s Day forecast will be warm with temperatures reaching the lower 80s during the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Early Sunday morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s in Freeport, Savanna and Galena, northwest of Rockford.

A few stray/isolated showers are possible Sunday, but that will mainly fall west of the Stateline. Showers will fizzle out as they travel further east, if they do make it into the Stateline later today, they should fall west of I-39.

It’s been hazy these last few days and the haze will continue for at least the next few days. Near surface smoke continues to mix down with light to moderate levels reaching the Stateline. If you are sensitive do not spend long hours outdoors.

Temperatures and dew points are comfortable early Sunday morning but with the rising temperatures and moisture, dew points are going to rise during the afternoon hours the next several days. Once we reach mid-week, dew points are going to come up a little bit more making it feel a bit more muggy.

We will start the work week off a bit warmer than today with sunshine returning. By Tuesday temperatures will be near 90. Midweek on Wednesday we should at the 90-degree mark. With rain chances returning by the end of the week and weekend that could bring our temperatures down a little bit into the upper 80s, but it will still be above normal.