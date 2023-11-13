High pressure remains in control the next several days giving us mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. Monday’s high reached 62 degrees in Rockford, with a repeat expected Tuesday afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest over the next couple of days giving us a small warm-up through Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night a cold front will move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This will pull up just enough moisture to give us a few showers late Thursday evening, likely after 9pm, lasting through early Friday morning. Rainfall amounts do not look to be much, and skies will quickly dry Friday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected into the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rainfall has been hard to come by over the last few weeks. The month of November has recorded no precipitation with the last measurable precipitation occurring October 26th when 0.48 inches fell. Since then, only a few showers here and there provided us with ‘trace’ amounts of precipitation, and even snow on Halloween.

Following the cold front, high pressure will build back in for the weekend leaving us mostly dry. The week of Thanksgiving we could see some precipitation as a couple storm systems pass, but right now the chance for that looks to be on the lower end.