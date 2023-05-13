Heavy rain fell for some Friday afternoon and evening as showers and thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. These formed along a warm front during the afternoon, but that front has been pushed back south Saturday morning.

This will be the focus for scattered thunderstorms, some severe, during the afternoon and evening. Drier air (briefly) moving in on the heels of a northeast breeze will leave skies mostly dry and mostly cloudy. We may see some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

An isolated shower/storm can’t completely be ruled out, but the afternoon looks to remain mostly dry. Severe thunderstorms will remain focused from Iowa through central Illinois. We’ll keep an eye on any storm that develops over Carroll, Whiteside, and Lee counties as a low-end risk for a strong storm or two is possible.

Rain chances will increase Saturday night as the warm front lifts back into northern Illinois. Moisture also increases and this will lead to a few heavier downpours through sunrise Sunday. Embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. As the warm front tightens up during the night an east wind will increase. Cooler air aloft will settle into the Stateline, and this could help hold temperatures in the upper 50s during the afternoon! It’ll be a raw and cool Mother’s Day.

Scattered showers will last through 3-5pm with skies beginning to dry out Sunday evening. High pressure sinking down the Great Lakes will cause our skies to clear out Sunday night and temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. There will still be a little breeze during that time, so frost doesn’t appear to be too much of a concern. Rainfall totals Sunday could be as high as one inch in some locations.