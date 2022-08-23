Temperatures made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s across the Stateline again Tuesday afternoon. The last few days temperatures have made it into the lower 80s. The warmer trend will continue for the day Wednesday until slightly cooler air moves in for Thursday and Friday thanks to a cold front.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear again Tuesday night which will allow for another cool night with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Wednesday temperatures will rise again by a few degrees with most Stateline Counties reaching the lower to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will increase during the afternoon hours, similar to how the last two days have been.

Winds will continue to stay on the lighter side Tuesday night, as they calm after midnight we could see more patchy fog develop, similar to the last several nights. Wednesday winds will continue to trend on the lighter end with gusts only up to about 10mph. Thursday winds are expected to pick back up. The chance in our wind flow Wednesday and Thursday will bring in slightly warmer temperatures compared to what we saw over the weekend.

Thursday is our next chance of some showers. These will develop ahead of the cold front. Rain will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and parts of the early afternoon before conditions dry up once again for some time. The next chance of rain after our midweek system will approach the Stateline Sunday. These rain and storm chances will be associated with a warm front that will bring our temperatures back up. This will be our best chance of rain and storms as we end the weekend.

Once the cold front passes Thursday, temperatures are going to drop a little bit below normal, in the upper 70s for the remainder of the day Thursday and into Friday. Saturday and Sunday thanks to a warm front, temperatures will once again rise into the lower to mid 80s in most areas.