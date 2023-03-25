According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation the majority of the roadways across the Stateline are mostly to completely covered. Stay home and off the roads if you can, otherwise leave PLENTY of extra time for travel plans this morning and early afternoon.

The Winter Storm Warning for the entire area will go until 1pm. Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin could see this go a little bit later until around 4pm because of the snow track.

Although we did see heavy rain fall in some areas with thunder overnight, the transition completely from rain to snow has taken place and we are seeing very heavy and wet snow fall across the Stateline.

Snow is reducing visibility out there to under two miles across the entire Stateline as of 4:30am. Rockford is down to a mile, while just north and northwest of Rockford, Freeport, Galena, Monroe, and Janesville are under a mile. Sterling, Rochelle, and DeKalb are at or under two miles of visibility.

Temperatures are hovering right around freezing level, but we will see them warm to near 40 degrees today. Wind gusts will be up to 30 mph. Heavy snow will continue through the morning and then taper off. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid 20s as clouds decrease. Winds will die down a little bit with gusts around 15 mph overnight.

The second half of the weekend we will see temperatures fairly similar to today, near the 40-degree mark. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated Sunday. There remains a slight chance of mixed precipitation tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to hold onto the below average pattern. Monday temperatures will be in the lower 40s to start the work week off. We will see temperatures warm by the end of the week, the 50s could possibly return by Friday.