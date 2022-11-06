After an active Saturday, it is a much calmer second half of the weekend. Some sunshine will return to our skies today after a dreary last two days, but not as much compared to what we will see tomorrow. Early Sunday morning temperatures are much cooler than what they were the morning prior, but we are still above normal in the lower to mid 40s.

There is a chill in the air this morning. Wind chills make our air temperatures feel a few degrees cooler. Rockford feels like 40 degrees with the wind chill factored in early Sunday morning. Some wind chills are in the 30s including areas like Galena, Monroe, Freeport, and DeKalb.

Winds are still fairly gusty but nowhere near as big of a factor compared to yesterday when gusts at times exceeded 50mph. There are no High Wind Warnings or Wind Advisories for today. However, gusts could still reach around 25-30mph Sunday afternoon before dying down to around 15mph overnight.

Temperatures will approach the 60 degree mark, with most Stateline areas staying in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s, some patchy frost is possible under mostly clear skies.

Over the last two days we have seen a lot of measurable rain, even more than four inches in some areas. We are back to a drier period for some time. Early to midweek look dry with the next chance of rain back in the forecast for Thursday. This will once again be ahead of a cold front and after, we will see significantly cooler temperatures.

To start the work week off, temperatures will be closer to normal in the lower 50s. By midweek temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday daytime highs could approach the 70-degree mark. Veteran’s Day will bring us much cooler weather with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s, below average. Cool weather is expected to last into the weekend.