There have been heavier rainfall totals north of the Rockford area like Janesville over the last 6-12 hours with portions of Southern Wisconsin picking up an inch plus of rain. Rockford has measured almost an inch of rain. Freeport is right around 0.50” This is nothing compared to the whopping 4.46” that we received yesterday at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This is actually our new daily record. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.62” so not only did we exceed that, but we received more than that in just one day!

The lighter showers that are still moving through the Stateline Monday afternoon are still reducing visibility out there so continue to drive with caution. A few lingering showers remain in the forecast through early Monday evening before the low continues to move away from us allowing conditions to dry up.

Temperatures Sunday were well below average and that pattern continued for the start of the work week. Temperatures only made it near 60 degrees across the Stateline Monday afternoon making it for the coolest day since May 21st when we reached 62 degrees.

Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower 50s. Despite some cloud cover, we will still cool down a lot. Clouds will gradually start to clear as we head for daybreak. Tuesday we will see temperatures rebound back into the lower to mid 70s.

We had windy conditions out there the last two days and that is going to carry over into our Sunday. Gusts overnight were around 15-20mph but today they will increase to 25 to even 35mph. Once again it will stay windy overnight into Monday.

We will continue to see temperatures gradually warm the remainder of the work week and sunshine will return after the two gloomy days we’ve had. Wednesday temperatures are back to near 80 and that should remain the case through the weekend.