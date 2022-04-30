After the very busy weather day we had today, we are luckily in for much calmer weather for the next few days. We will continue to see rain chances, but not any more severe weather is expected anytime soon. Overnight tonight, we hold onto quite a bit of cloud cover and that keeps our temperatures a bit higher, as we only get down into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow, we only make it back up into the 50s with lots of cloud cover remaining locked in place. Rain showers don’t return until we get later into the evening. Winds will continue to remain breezy, gusting close to 30 mph during the afternoon.

After the rain moves out, we continue to see the gloomy conditions remain in place, with multiple chances for rain throughout the week. This is due to the troughs, or waves in the jet stream. The strongest one brought the severe weather. A few more are set to move in this week, bringing rain chances with them.

Temperatures along with these troughs are set to be much cooler. After we made it up into the upper 60s today, we only reach the mid-60s for the highest temperatures through the work week.

Our 7-Day forecast shows those continual chances for rain throughout the week, but we will see some sunshine Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

For more information on the forecast, watch this video from the 10pm newscast: