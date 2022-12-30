Late-December Warmth:

Thursday’s spring-like feel made it hard to believe that the Stateline was encountering an impressive Arctic blast almost a week prior. In fact, Rockford’s high temperature of 61° lands an astonishing 71° warmer than our observed low temperature from last Friday (-10°).

It also marks the 38th calendar day in December in which the Rockford Airport observed a high temperature of 60° or higher since 1905. Now, as much as I would love to tell you that our Friday features similar warmth, that simply won’t nearly be the case.

Much Cooler Friday:

A pair of cold fronts sliding through overnight will pave the way for a much cooler afternoon, with highs struggling to crack the 40° mark. It will take a bit of time, but dry air filtering in behind last night’s frontal passage may result in filtered sunshine during the latter half of the day. We can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky to stick around into Saturday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

New Year’s Weekend:

The best chance for sunshine on New Year’s Eve will be during the morning hours. A weak storm system sliding in will help increase our cloud cover into the afternoon, with light shower chances not being too far behind. Once we get into the Saturday evening time frame, we’ll have to keep an eye on the temperature.

For the most part, precipitation with this weak system will fall in the form of rain. However, with temperatures falling into the low 30s Saturday night, a scattered light wintry mix or freezing rain cannot be ruled out. Precipitation chances come to a close rather quickly Sunday, with skies turning partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs over the weekend aim to climb into the low 40s, with the potential for 50s again early next week as our next storm system approaches.