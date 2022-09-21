Overall it was a much more comfortable day outside compared to yesterday when we hit 90. The 90 the Chicago Rockford International Airport reached was the first day at 90 since August 6th. Today temperatures climbed into the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Temperatures will be quick to fall the remainder of Tuesday evening before reaching a low right around the 50 degree mark as clouds decrease. A few areas will likely fall all the way into the upper 40s. Jackets or sweatshirts will be needed tonight into tomorrow morning. Thursday temperatures take even more of a tumble. We will be back to below normal temperatures with daytime highs only reaching the lower 60s.

Friday does stay cool with afternoon temperatures only making it into the lower 60s again. However, if you like warmer air, Saturday temperatures will be back into the lower 70s or right near the 70 degree mark. That does not look to last long unfortunately either though as cooler air gradually will move back in Sunday into early next week. Saturday looks like it will be the better of the two weekend days.

Rain chances return Friday night into the weekend. Right now, showers do not look impressive or widespread with this next system. We are getting back to a non-active pattern across the Stateline with models trending with a “likely below normal” precipitation pattern over the next several days. Most rain Wednesday afternoon and evening will pass to our south and east.

Winds will continue to stay gusty Wednesday night up to around 15mph. Thursday winds will pick up a little bit more with gusts ranging between 20-25mph again. Thursday night winds are expected to come down to around 5mph allowing temperatures to fall even more than the previous night.