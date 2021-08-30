Much More Pleasant Week Ahead, Rain Chances Remain Slim

Relief Has Arrived:

When it comes to breaks from the excessive heat, it’s been a long time since the area has experienced one. But with a cold front sliding through overnight, I am happy to say that the relief we’ve been waiting for has FINALLY arrived. The effects of last night’s frontal passage is already being felt early this morning, as temperatures are running 10° to 15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. Thankfully, this break from the heat isn’t going to be one that is short-lived. As high pressure settles in, the cooler, less humid weather sticks around for much of the work week.

Pleasant Week Ahead:

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the weather in check through Thursday. Under mixed sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s-to-low 60s. You know those air-conditioners that have been working hard to keep us cool the last week or so? Be sure to turn the dial from “on” to “vacation mode”. It’ll be a nice stretch of weather to turn off your air conditions and open up those windows, especially during the overnight hours.

Ida’s Remnants Stay Away:

Briefly touching up on Ida, Ida’s remnants looks to dodge the Stateline entirely, tracking through the Tennessee Valley, and then eventually making her way into the northeast by Wednesday night. Aside from a slight chance on Tuesday, dry conditions will likely stick around until we get towards the end of the week. We do have another slight chance slated for Friday as a warm front slides through the region, but it looks like our best chance for rain may end up during the day on Saturday. The reason why I say “may” is because models this morning were in disagreement with the timing, and the longevity of these rain chances. Something we’ll keep an eye on over the next few days.