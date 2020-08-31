Much needed rainfall Monday afternoon

It’s been music to the ears of many this afternoon as a steady rain has fallen for the majority of the area, although in some locations it has been a little less. Rainfall totals under some of the heavier downpours have added up to over half an inch. That’s as much rainfall that many have seen the entire month of August.

The rain will continue to move east as a cold front slides across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, coming to an end between 7pm and 8pm. Winds will shift around to the Northwest tonight and Tuesday, with highs on Tuesday warming into the mid 70s.

While the rain won’t completely make up for the deficit we’ve acquired during the month of August, it does put a dent into the nearly four inch deficit. Skies will dry out for the night but the chance for rain does return late Tuesday afternoon and evening.