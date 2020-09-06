Much needed rainfall Sunday morning

After a rather dry and quiet first week of September, strong, potentially severe, thunderstorms are expected in the Stateline on Sunday.

As of Saturday evening, clear skies over the Stateline wrap up a sunny and dry day in the Stateline. A few clouds are beginning to move in from the west out ahead of a storm system in the Plains. Thunderstorms are popping up in Southwestern Minnesota along the system’s warm front. These storms will expand through the evening as they propagate toward the Stateline. These thunderstorms will be widespread and rather strong, with the potential of becoming severe, by the time they reach Northern Illinois in the predawn hours of Sunday morning. The storms look to be in the area between approximately 5AM and 9AM followed by some isolated showers through the remainder of the morning. With these storms, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are the primary concerns. Sizable hail is also very possible and lots of lightning is also expected. With how dry most grassy surfaces have gotten, heavy downpours could lead to a localized flash flooding potential. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk, category 2 of 5, for severe weather in the Stateline on Sunday.