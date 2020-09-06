Much needed rainfall Sunday morning

The rainfall late Saturday night and Sunday was much needed after a very dry stretch during the month of August. This pushed many locations in northern Illinois into moderate drought conditions, as of the latest release of the drought monitor late last week.
The highest rainfall totals were confined to parts of eastern Iowa where over three inches of rain came down, also in an area hard hit by drought conditions. Totals as much as two, to two and a half inches, fell over parts of northwest Illinois with a little less further east. While some of the thunderstorms lasted into the early afternoon, much of Sunday afternoon has been dry. Additional thunderstorms are possible late Sunday evening, with some risk for strong/severe storms.