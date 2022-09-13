The cut off low and system that brought us rain Sunday and Monday has finally moved away from the Stateline drying us up Tuesday. Much better weather will stick around for some time before we see another chance of rain. Right now, models have been in disagreement on the chances and timing of rain over the weekend so we will have to watch as we get closer to Saturday and Sunday.

If you did not like the cooler fall-like weather we had the last few days, we are seeing temperatures rebound already out there this afternoon with temperature highs for the most part making it into the mid 70s across the Stateline.

Temperatures Tuesday night are going to fall a lot again calling for another cool start to the morning tomorrow. Sweatshirts if you are heading out early will likely be necessary with temperatures in the lower 50s. Wednesday temperatures will rebound even more than they did today back to near 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Dew points are going to rise as higher humidity levels settle in for the latter half of the work week and as we head into the weekend. Dew points Wednesday will be between 50-60 degrees for the most part which falls in the “comfortable” category. The days after we will see dew point temperatures rise between 60-65 degrees and even close to 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The last few days were on the windier side but winds have calmed down and range between 5-10mph Tuesday. Gusts will pick up slightly tomorrow around 15mph before they increase to 20-25mph by Thursday afternoon.

We will continue to see temperatures gradually warm the remainder of the work week. Thursday temperatures will be back in the lower 80s and even the mid 80s are in the forecast Sunday. We could even see our temperatures get close to record warmth.