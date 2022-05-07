After the rain moved out Friday night, cloud cover decreased across the Stateline which allowed temperatures to cool slightly below normal Saturday morning. The Chicago/Rockford International Airport recorded 0.62” from yesterday’s system that is now moving along the East Coast.

There’s no rain to worry about today as it’s a clear and calm start this morning, but it’s a chilly one. Be sure to grab a jacket before heading out early Saturday morning, but you can drop those by Saturday afternoon with temperatures quickly warming up. As of 6:30am, wind chills are in the upper 30s/lower 40s, a few degrees cooler than actual air temperatures.

There is some good news if you like warmer weather… we are finally going to see temperatures rebound today, into Mother’s Day, and next week we will see even warmer weather. Some sunshine will also return to the forecast Saturday, and some of next week.

Wind speeds will be between 5-10mph Saturday morning and then pick up slightly between 5-15mph Saturday night. Sunday is looking like the windier of the two days this weekend, with wind speeds up to 20mph but gusts between 30-35.

The much warmer weather is due to a blocking pattern. We have one low pressure system sitting west of here, and one east, that is forcing the jet to go much further northward, allowing the much warmer air from the south to expand into our area. Expect temperatures to be about 10-20 degrees above normal the next several days.

Mother’s Day is looking pretty good with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s again. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening, but we will see some sun in the early morning.

A few very isolated showers cannot completely be ruled out with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, but this will not amount to anything. The better chance at widespread showers will hold off until next week.

The Storm Prediction Center is targeting areas northwest of the Stateline for the best chance of severe weather Monday but it is still a lower level one, or a marginal risk. Threats across the Stateline are very low.