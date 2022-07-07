Temperatures Thursday afternoon were similar to Wednesday, but the humidity has been a bit higher thanks to dew point temperatures reaching the low 70s area wide. This has pushed the heat index into the low 90s in a couple locations.

The muggy conditions will remain not only through the evening Thursday, but also into Friday until drier air filters in Friday evening. This will help push dew point temperatures from the 70s, down into the 50s Friday night. Dew points will then remain on either side of 60 degrees through the weekend.

Scattered showers have developed in response to a remnant low pressure system moving through west-central and central Illinois. The rain and isolated thunder will continue to develop, lifting from south to north through the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but heavier rainfall will be likely. Along with the heavier rain, there is also the possibility that some of the showers could produce brief funnel clouds. The rain and isolated thunder developing in Iowa has the highest chance for these funnels to occur, but showers southwest of Rockford may also see a brief funnel or two. These showers are forming along an old boundary, a cold front, that has settled south and southwest of Rockford. The threat for those will last through sunset.