It is noticeably warmer and more humid outside today than what we have had the last several days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 80s with dew points climbing into the 70s in most Stateline areas.

Big changes are underway for our overnight lows as well for the next few nights. We will not be waking up with comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s, rather temperatures overnight Tuesday will hold steady in the mid 70s.

Dew points are also going to stay fairly high overnight in the upper 60s/lower 70s so expect muggy conditions to stick with us for some time. The only time we are tracking somewhat “comfortable” dew point temperatures will be overnight Thursday when they fall below that 60 degree mark. Humidity levels will be very quick to rise Friday and into the weekend with dew points yet again at times close to that 75/80 degree range making it feel oppressive outside.

Today is not the hottest day we are tracking for the work week. That is going to come tomorrow when temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Areas west and southwest of the Stateline are under a heat advisory due to heat index readings surpassing the 100 degree mark. We will likely see heat index values into the upper 90s and some areas possibly even into the 100s.

Windy conditions continue into tonight with gusts up to 30mph. Overall through the work week, we are going to stick with these windy conditions. Wing gusts will be up to at least 15-20mph during the afternoon and evening over the next few days.

The day to watch for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be ahead of the next cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Portions of DeKalb, Ogle, and McHenry Counties were upgraded to a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) which is still lower level. The majority of the remainder of the Stateline is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Our threats across the area will be gusty winds and some pockets of heavy rain.

Temperatures on the trail end of that cold front will fall back down to near normal into the lower 80s. The brief break in cooler temperatures will not last long as we will see a return to above normal temperatures by Friday.