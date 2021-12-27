Multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week

Happy Monday everyone! We are tracking a very active pattern this week, with more than a couple chances for wintry precipitation. The first one comes tomorrow morning and afternoon. Tomorrow morning, we will see snow showers – possibly mixed with rain – move into the Stateline by the late morning hours (around 10am or so).

Then, we will transition into all rain by the early afternoon (by around 3pm). This snow will likely be heavy and wet in nature, so minor accumulations are possible. The snow will not last long as the rain will likely melt most of it away by the evening.

The next chance for wintry precipitation comes late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. This chance for snow is with a less organized system, so more likely just a dusting for this one, but a chance nonetheless.

So to recap all of this active weather. We have a few systems moving in this week. The first being the rain/snow event on Tuesday, then late Wednesday into Thursday a quick moving system, and then another system on Saturday. This last system is one to watch as it develops in the coming days. It has the potential to bring some significant snowfall if the models and the ingredients come together.

We will continue to see near average temperatures after the system tomorrow moves through.

For all the details, watch the full forecast in video format below: