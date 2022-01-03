Multiple Days in the Teens & Twenties Slated for the Upcoming Work Week

Winter In Full Force:

It’s beginning to look and feel more like winter across the Stateline thanks to Saturday’s potent winter storm. Following a day where 4.8″ was observed at the airport, very cold air rushing in limited our highs to the upper teens/low 20s Sunday afternoon.

For those heading back into their normal daily routines, winter’s bite looks to stick around for much of the upcoming work week.

Bitterly Cold Monday:

Clear skies, calm surface winds, and all of that fresh snow out there have allowed temperatures to bottom out into Monday morning.

Temps early on have fallen below the 0° mark. The one thing that we do have going for us is that our winds are light, allowing wind chills to remain relatively close to our temperatures. Long story short, bundle up in multiple layers before you plan on stepping out the door this morning.

An area of high pressure to the south will bring a sun-filled day to the area. That, combined with a southerly to southwesterly breeze ordinarily would result in milder temperatures, but that won’t be the case this go around.

Despite plenty of sunshine, the fresh snow on the ground will help reflect much of the warmth back into space, resulting in highs in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunshine kicks off our Tuesday, with clouds gathering up as we head into the afternoon. With the help of these southwest winds will push our high temperatures back about normal before another big drop happens by midweek.

Chill Returns Midweek:

Another cold front sliding through Wednesday morning will allow another rush of cold air to occur from the northwest. Highs will fall from the low 30s to the low 20s by Wednesday, then to the teens for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be back in the single-digits and below-zero.

During this stretch, skies look to remain cloudy for the most part, with a few flurries passing through from time to time. Our best shot at snow comes late Friday into Friday night as clipper system dives into the area from the northwest. Thankfully, we get a break from any significant snowfall as chances remain very low in the long run.