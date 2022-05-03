Rainy Tuesday Morning:

Grab the rain gear this morning! A low-pressure system sliding in from the central plains will bring a rainy start to our Tuesday. Steady rain is expected for much of the morning hours before the activity turns more scattered for this afternoon.

Forecast models were in agreement with most of the area picking up .25″-.75″ of rain. Along with the steady rainfall does come a gusty wind out of the northeast, with gusts peaking between 25 to 30 mph. This, along with today’s rain chances will keep temperatures on the chilly side, in the lower 50s. While a shower or two may linger into the evening hours. conditions are expected to dry out overnight as high pressure begins to settle in.

Sunnier Wednesday:

With winds remaining out of the east-northeast, moisture being pulled off of Lake Michigan may lead to the return of some clouds for Wednesday morning. However, the combination of the surface high and the ridge that moves in aloft will help bring a more sun-filled forecast for our Wednesday. This will help bring our high temperatures back into the lower 60s. Unfortunately, tomorrow’s break from the rain is a short one as another storm system is slated to bring another healthy dose of rain for the second half of the week.

Rain Chances Return:

While Thursday begins on a dry note, rain chances work into the region by Thursday afternoon, and will only increase as we go through Thursday night, likely extending into Friday.

Thankfully, improvements in all sections of the weather department will be arriving just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Once Thursday’s storm system moves out, another ridge of high pressure will take this place, allowing sunshine to return by Saturday. Highs to kick off the weekend will be in the lower 60s, climbing into the 70s for both Mother’s Day and the start of next week!