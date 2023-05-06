Another warm day across the Stateline has provided some fuel for potential storms later into the night tonight. Clouds and moisture will keep temperatures from falling far, only reaching the low 60s.

Most of the thunderstorms have been staying across Central IL, but a few spotty showers and storms are still possible across Northern IL with small hail and heavy rain the main threats.

The atmosphere will recharge a bit during the day tomorrow as temperatures warm into the mid-80s for the afternoon high. Dew points will also be high, up in the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. It will feel like a mid-summer day with the heat and humidity. Additional storm chances move in later in the day.

The additional storms will hold off until later in the evening Sunday, but a few rounds of storms are possible late that evening and into the early overnight. Heavy rain, strong winds, and small hail are the main threats with these rounds.

The severe weather threat for Sunday is a bit higher locally, with a Level 2/5 Slight Risk covering most of the Stateline and a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk covering parts of Caroll and Whiteside Counties in the Southwest portions of the viewing area. The highest threats with this setup will be damaging winds, but hail and even a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.

The timing of these rounds of storms will be focused on the evening and overnight hours for the next few days. First the spotty showers and storms during the early overnight hours tonight, with small hail being the main threat. Then tomorrow evening and overnight comes potentially a few rounds of storms with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats. More storm chances come in Monday afternoon and evening, but the severe threat for this round is much lower than the previous two rounds.

After the few rounds of storms Sunday and Monday, we clear out and cool down a bit for a few days with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances return as we get toward the end of next week.