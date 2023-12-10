Many lives were changed Saturday evening after multiple severe storms and damaging tornadoes tracked through the Tennessee Valley.

The hardest hit areas were right along the Kentucky and Tennessee border, including portions of Nashville and Clarksville, TN. Both of which are highly-populated areas.

As of this writing, 6 people lost their lives and over 40,000 people are without power in Tennessee. The National Weather Service will be busy the next few days conducting surveys, trying to figure out how strong these tornadoes were.

A few big takeaways from this..

1. severe weather can happen at any point in the year.

And 2. tornadoes can hit highly-populated areas.

In fact, Nashville has previously been in the news over the past half-decade when it comes to being hit by a tornado (2020). So has Dallas, TX, New Orleans, LA, and even Naperville, IL.