Welcome to Meteorological Summer! Officially, summer doesn’t start for another couple weeks but to meteorologists and climatologists it starts today. Meteorological Summer is the three month period of June, July and August that climatologically are the three hottest months out of the year. The average high temperature for the beginning of June starts out in the mid/upper 70s, rising to the low/mid 80s by the end of the month.

Looking back to the last three months of March, April and May, known as Meteorological Spring, it was an overall near average Spring. The average high temperature over the three month period was just shy of 60 degrees, only 0.5 degrees above normal. The average low temperature was just shy of 40 degrees which was one degree above normal. Precipitation was measured at 9.94 inches, almost 0.40 inches below normal and we received six inches of snow which was just 0.2 inches above normal.

A slightly cooler pattern will stick around through the beginning of June. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will warm to the mid 70s, not too far from average, but those temperatures will slowly drop back down by the beginning of next week.