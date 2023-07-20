It was another warm but comfortable day in the Stateline Thursday, with humidity remaining low behind the cold front that swept through earlier this morning. Dew points will remain a little lower through the night, as temperatures only fall to the upper 50s tonight. Winds will ease up a bit after 10PM.

Friday afternoon will be very similar to Thursday, with highs in the low 80s under plenty of sunshine. Dew points will remain lower, keeping conditions pleasant and comfortable.

We will stay dry through Friday, but Saturday brings additional rain and storm chances to the area. These will not be particularly strong, but we may see some gusty winds in the strongest downdrafts. Storms will also be widely scattered and will diminish in coverage toward the evening. Shower and storm chances remain possible Sunday as well.

Turning our attention to the Southwest, a heat dome has baked portions of the Country for a couple weeks now. This heat dome will break away from the parent jet stream early next week and will inch closer to our area into the middle of the week. This will bring us some much warmer weather by the middle to end of next week.

Our forecast highs will stay closer to normal for the next few days, but will begin the climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by Monday.

We look to string a few 90-degree days together once we get into next week. So far this year, we have only seen five of them, with only two coming consecutively back in early June. Normally, we would expect to see about ten 90-degree days by this time. This time last year we had already seen fifteen days reach the 90-degree mark!

The warmer than normal stretch will last into the last few days of July as well. The Climate Prediction Center outlook is highly favoring above normal temperatures between the 26th-30th. While we may not be in the 90s this whole time, it appears more and more likely that we will add on to our total of days reaching that mark over the next few weeks.

Near normal temperatures stick around through the weekend, with rain chances increasing as we get into Saturday and Sunday. Early next week is when the mercury really starts to climb, with high temperatures reaching back into the 90s by Tuesday. If the heat dome stays further West for the middle of the week, we could be on the cooler side with more storm chances. But if the heat dome moves further East, we could see a stretch of days reaching well into the 90s through much of next week.