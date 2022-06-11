After dealing with some rain showers earlier today and cooler temperatures, we only drop into the low 60s overnight tonight. Moisture from the rain earlier could lead to some patchy fog developing overnight into tomorrow morning as well. We could also see a few scattered showers and storms overnight as well.

Any overnight fog is quick to burn off as temperatures rise into the upper 70s by afternoon. Early morning rain showers give way to clearing skies, and we should see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon and evening before sunset.

Monday could spell either stormy weather, hot weather, or both across the Stateline. We could also see a stark temperature contrast for then due to a warm front lifting North. That frontal passage could stall out based on storm activity to the North. If more storms remain in place, our temperatures could stay on the lower end. If storm activity is limited, then we could see temps close to the 90s with the warm front passage.

Either way, we need to keep an eye on storm chances for Monday, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather.

That warm front will pass eventually regardless. That along with a huge upper-level ridge will allow temperatures to surge into the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will not be far from record highs of 98° and 95°, set back in 1987 and 1994 respectively. Either way, heat index values are likely to reach the triple digits as sunshine and high dew points make it feel much warmer than what the thermometer reads.

Warmer than average temperatures hang with us through much of next week as well, with the Climate Prediction Center giving us a high probability of seeing above average temperatures.

This week is a scorcher for sure, with temperatures pushing within a few degrees of triple digits for the middle of the week. Luckily, a cold front moves through and brings us back down into the mid-80s into next weekend.

For more information on this forecast, watch this clip from the 6PM newscast: