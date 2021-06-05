Near-Record Heat Recorded Saturday, Slightly Cooler by Next Week

After a few days spent in the 90’s, conditions will feel a bit more comfortable with several much-needed rain chances through the week ahead.

On Saturday, Rockford recorded a high temperature of 94°. Not only was this the third consecutive day in the 90’s, but it also tied the record for the warmest June 5th on record. Prior to Saturday, Rockford had reached 94° on a June 5th only twice before: first in 1925 and again in 1934. It was also yet another day with no rain in the Stateline, a good portion of which is experiencing a severe drought as classified by the National Drought Mitigation Center. The city of Rockford has not recorded any rainfall since back on May 28th. Fortunately, rain could return to the area as early as Sunday with several decent rain chances moving in through the next week.

As of Saturday evening, a storm system bringing scattered showers to parts of the Southeast U.S. is pushing northward into the Missouri Valley. As this system continues to lift northward, it will bring added cloud cover to the Stateline through the day on Sunday. Come the late afternoon into the early evening, a few isolated showers appear possible although most of the area should expect another day with no rain. Temperatures on Sunday should be back in the lower 90’s which will be the fourth consecutive day in Rockford with highs in the 90’s. The average number of 90° days in Rockford through the entire month of June is 3.9. The city of Rockford has only seen four instances in which the first six days of June had seen highs in the 90’s: First in 1925, again in 1934, and for a third and final time in 1940. Temperatures heading into the work week should remain on the warmer side of normal though should be a tad cooler.

As a weak upper level low pressure system moves into the area early next week, it will provide the atmosphere over the Stateline with a bit more moisture and instability allowing for some good rain chances, particularly through the first few days of the work week. Being situated in between a strong low level low pressure system to the west and a strong low level system of high pressure to the east could aid this low pressure system and routine daytime heating in promoting some afternoon and evening convective showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, primarily on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs through the workweek will be dropping into the middle and upper 80’s. Partly sunny conditions are expected through most of the week, but any additional sunshine could possibly pull temperatures back up into the 90’s on Monday or Tuesday.