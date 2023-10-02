The forecast high for Monday afternoon will reach 87 degrees, only four degrees from our record high of 91 set back in 1922. Our average high is 69, we’ll be nearly 20 degrees above normal! Near record warmth continues for Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s, 87 is the forecast high also tomorrow, the record… 90.

If you don’t like the unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately, there is a cool down underway. From the start to the finish of the work week we drop 25 degrees. Temperatures by midweek are going to drop into the upper 70s, still near 80, but by Friday we’ll only be in the lower 60s, quite the opposite of the start of the week.

Our next chance of rain will move in early Wednesday morning, showers look scattered and will not amount to much. Probably only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch at most. We could see a few heavier pockets of rain with the storms ahead of the cold front. The best chance of heaviest rain and severe storms will be west/southwest of the Stateline.