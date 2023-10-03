Another Warm Day:

The warmth the Stateline has witnessed recently has been quite remarkable. Highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday reached the mid to upper 80s, which lands 25° to 30° above early-October standards. Grab your favorite pair of sunglasses as Tuesday’s forecast will be no different. Sunshine will dominate our skies, especially early on in the day.

That, along with a south to southeasterly breeze will allow highs to climb into the mid to upper 80s. In fact, today’s forecast high of 86° will fall four degrees shy of our record high of 90° set back in 1997. Skies will begin to cloud over this evening, which will keep temperatures unseasonably warm overnight. When all’s said and done, expect to walk out to upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Showers Return Wednesday:

From there, cloud cover remains a big part of our forecast for Wednesday. Eventually, this cloud cover will lead to a chance for a few passing showers and storms, mainly around and after mid-day. Any storm that develops will be non-severe.

Winds ahead of the first of two cold front will be out of the south and southwest, allowing temperatures to peak in the upper 70s, close to 80°.

Pattern Change Ahead:

A few showers and storms will also be possible with the arrival of a second cold front Thursday. However, the bigger headline with this cold front will be the temperature plunge that follows. Highs will struggle to make their way out of the 50s Friday, only landing in the upper 50s Saturday. Overnight lows take a bit hit as well, falling into the upper 30s Saturday night.

It will be at this point in the forecast period where patchy areas of frost will be possible. Say what?. Yep, you heard me. Temperatures recover somewhat into early next week, climbing into the low 60s. That’s why we’ve been saying, if you are a big fan of this summer-like weather, take advantage of it. That fall-like air isn’t too far away!