Warm Trend Ends:

When it comes to warmth in November, it really doesn’t get better than what we saw on Wednesday. Once skies were able to clear, nothing stopped our regional highs from soaring into the low 70s. Looking ahead, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that yesterday’s warmth carries on into our Thursday. On the flip side however, this very warm stretch is set to come to a quick end following the passage of evening’s cold front.

For most of the day, a good amount of sunshine can be expected. That, along with a rather breezy southerly wind will send temperatures to near-record territory by the afternoon. If our forecast high of 74° were to verify, that would tie the record high recorded on November 10th, 2020. Skies will then turn mostly cloudy as this cold front makes its way into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Not too far behind will be our next chance for some rain.

Forecast models keep a decent chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms through much of the overnight hours, chances lingering into the early stages of Friday morning. All in all, the severe threat remains low. However, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) kept portions of Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Green, and Rock Counties under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) just in case any storm poses a threat for damaging straight-line winds.

Temperatures Tumble:

By the time tonight’s rain chances come to a close, our temperature plunge will be well underway. For those heading out Friday morning, it’ll be best to layer up as temperatures will be sitting 20° to 25° cooler than this morning.

Despite the fact that sunshine quickly makes its way back into the forecast, much of the Veterans Day holiday will be spent in the upper 30s. The coldest air filters in over the weekend, limit highs both Saturday and Sunday to the mid 30s. The combination of this upcoming cold snap plus a little low-level moisture will pose the chance for a few flurries during the day Saturday. Chances comes to an quick, leaving us dry for the end of the weekend.